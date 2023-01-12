Left Menu

G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency

With the rapid change in global climate and natural disasters related to it cropping up from time to time, the G20 is all set to establish a new working group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) under the presidency of India. The group will work towards achieving disaster risk reduction goals and further enhance global preparedness against disaster.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:55 IST
G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency
India G20. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the rapid change in global climate and natural disasters related to it cropping up from time to time, the G20 is all set to establish a new working group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) under the presidency of India. The group will work towards achieving disaster risk reduction goals and further enhance global preparedness against disaster. India has raised the concern of building a resilient infrastructure for disaster risk reduction at various international forums and has also called for worldwide collaboration on the issue.

In an exclusive interview with DD India, the member secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kamal Kishore, talked about the reasons behind India's achievements in disaster management. Kamal Kishore highlighted three elements behind India's effort to minimise disaster's effects, reported NewsonAir -- the progress country has made in improving forecast and warning systems, community-level preparedness and having trained volunteers at the local level, helping people know what to do during the time of a disaster warning, and the continuous improvements in the dissemination system to provide early warnings about disasters. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had said a new work stream on DRR has been established under India's Presidency to encourage collective work, multidisciplinary research and exchange of best practices on DRR.

The world has been talking about increasing investments in DRR, but only a small fraction of disaster management funding goes to risk reduction, most of the fund is allocated to disaster response, said Kishore. One of the key priorities India has proposed in the G20 DRR group is the issue of financing. Every year, the country allocates USD 1 billion for its disaster mitigation and wants to work in a direction where there is more investment in risk reduction to ensure less spending on disaster response.

India has repeatedly emphasised on the importance of developing resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ten-point agenda, has advocated building resilient infrastructure. Further, using technology and exchanging ideas with other nations can also be beneficial in enhancing global collaboration in DRR. National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) is a comprehensive plan to make India disaster resilient and minimise the effects of damage caused during and in the aftermath of disasters and natural calamities. It is based on the Sendai framework and serves as a guideline for government agencies during a disaster, reported NewsonAir.

The NDMP highlights six thematic areas for action in which the central and the state governments should function. These are mainstream and integrated DRR and institutional strengthening, capacity development, promoting participatory approaches, work with elected representatives, grievance redress mechanism, promoting quality standards, certifications, and awards for disaster risk management. The NDMP comes under NDMA, a statutory body headed by Prime Minister Modi, and aims to achieve a coordinated response to natural or man-made disasters. In addition, it also works towards capacity-building in disaster resiliency and crisis response.

Speaking on NDMP earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It is the first national disaster plan prepared in the country and matches all the parameters of Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Framework-2015 to 2030." The Union government has also been constantly taking up technological advancements to manage disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023