Nepal High Court issues bail release order for Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in rape case

A high court in Nepal has issued a bail release order for Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in a rape case.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:36 IST
Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
A high court in Nepal has issued a bail release order for Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in a rape case. "He has been ordered to be released in bail amounting to Rs 2 million. He will be released tomorrow. There are certain terms for his foreign travels," Lamichhane's advocate, Saroj Ghimire told ANI.

Lamichhane is in custody and a hearing on the case of the cricketer is underway. The verdict is for his release from jail as he will be taking part in the hearing by staying outside the jail. Earlier last year, he was sent to judicial custody by Kathmandu District Court. The Kathmandu District Court also has issued an arrest warrant against him over the case of raping a minor along with the Immigration Department of the Himalayan nation blacklisting him.

With the registration of the case against the former captain of the Nepali national team, all his assets and properties were frozen. The police also presented CCTV footage from the hotel where the incident took place, statements, and hospital reports as evidence in the case filed against Lamichhane. Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team.

He formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

