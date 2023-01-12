Voice of Global South Summit shows India's 'concrete engagement' with countries of global south: Dominic Ambassador

Dominican Ambassador to India David Puig said that the Voice of Global South Summit shows India's "long-standing and concrete engagement" with countries of the global south. Speaking to ANI, Puig called it an honour for Dominica to have been invited to participate in the Voice of Global South Summit. "It is a big honour for the Dominican Republic to have been invited to participate in the Voice of Global South Summit. Our Minister of External Affairs, His Excellency Roberto Alvarez will be sharing his views in ministerial segment priorities of the global south," David Puig told ANI.

David Puig further said, "This important initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the long-standing and concrete engagement of India with countries of the global south. With the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, this engagement has been growing over the past decade." David Puig stressed that the opening of two resident missions in Latin America and the Caribbean shows India's desire to strengthen its ties with the region. He called for addressing the global issues in an "inclusive manner" and added that the health pandemic, climate change and security crisis need to be resolved by regional consensus among nations.

"The opening in 2021 of two new resident missions in Latin America and the Caribbean, one in Paraguay and second in my country, the Dominican Republic reflects the desire of India to strengthen its engagement and cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean region," David Puig said. He added, "Global issues need to be addressed in an inclusive manner. Common challenges such as health pandemics, climate change, and economic and security crises need to be resolved consulting all the relevant stakeholders and regional consensus amongst them."

Speaking to ANI, David Puig wished India a successful G20 presidency and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for using global leadership to bring to the table the positions, aspirations and priorities of the global south. David Puig said, "Wishing India a successful presidency of G20, I would like to sincerely thank the vision of Indian authorities for using their global leadership for bringing to the table the positions, aspirations and priorities of the global south of my region, Latin America and the Caribbean and my country Dominican Republic."

Notably, India is hosting the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of the global south and share their perspective on a common platform. This summit is being held under the theme of "Unity of Voice and Unity of Purpose.' Over 120 countries are being invited to the summit inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas' and Sabka Prayas'. It is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. (ANI)

