"We all agree on importance of South-South Cooperation": PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Voice of Global South Summit has been a useful exchange of ideas. In his closing remarks at the Concluding Leaders Session of the Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi said that all the nations agree on the importance of South-South cooperation and collectively shaping the global agenda. "This has truly been a useful exchange of views and ideas. It reflected the common aspirations of Global South. It is clear that on several important issues facing the world, developing countries have similar perspectives," said PM Modi.

"We all agree on the importance of South-South Cooperation, and collectively shaping the global agenda," he added. PM Modi said that all the nations emphasised on promoting traditional medicine, creating regional hubs for healthcare, and improving the mobility of health professionals in the health sector. He stressed that all nations can benefit from sharing best practices in vocational training and in the use of technology to provide distance education, especially in remote areas.

"In the field of health, we share an emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional hubs for healthcare, and improving the mobility of health professionals. We are also conscious of the potential of quickly deploying digital health solutions," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi emphasised that using digital public goods can increase financial inclusion in the banking sector in developing nations at great speed. In his address, PM Modi said that nations should agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure and the need to diversify global supply chains.

"We all agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure. We also need to diversify global supply chains and find ways to link developing countries to these value chains. Developing countries are united in believing that the developed world has not fulfilled their obligations on Climate Finance and Technology," PM Modi said. In his address at the Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi said, "We also agree that apart from controlling emissions in production, it is equally important to move away from 'use and throw' consumption, towards more environment-friendly sustainable lifestyles.

Stressing the importance of ideas in India's G20 presidency, PM Modi said, "All these ideas, shared by the wider Global South, will provide inspiration to India as it tries to shape the agenda of the G20, as well as in our own development partnerships with all of your nations." (ANI)

