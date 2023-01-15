Pakistan: MQM-P announces 'boycott' of second phase of Sindh's local body elections

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), in a recent decision, has announced a 'boycott' of the second phase of Sindh's local body elections, which are being held in seven districts, including Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, Geo TV reported on Sunday. The political party's statement came after it had demanded new delimitation before holding the local body elections. Despite the Sindh government's assurance that the polls would be postponed, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persisted in holding them on January 15.

Notably, the MQM-P announced the boycott just hours before the LG polls. The second round of LG elections was scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool stated during a press conference alongside the party's top leadership: "Local government elections have already been rigged. As a result, we refuse to recognise the polls." "The election commission was formed to conduct the polls in a transparent manner. However, the election commission has not fulfilled its responsibility towards its main function. The party protested against this injustice," Dr Siddhiqui added, as per Geo TV.

"We have been fighting for justice until today [January 15]. The provincial government also drew the ECP's attention to the delimitations of the constituencies," he said. But, the ECP turned a deaf ear to all requests of MQM-P, Geo TV quoted him as saying. Furthermore, the MQM-P leader urged citizens to stay at home and take part in the protest.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected the Sindh government's request to delay local polls and said that the local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per schedule on January 15, Dawn reported. An official handout signed by the ECP spokesperson announced the electoral body's decision while ordering the Sindh government to ensure "foolproof preparations for peaceful elections," as per the news report.

On Saturday, the Sindh government had again requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to delay the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad citing "threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties." The request from the Sindh government comes after the provincial government on Friday announced that the local body elections would not be held and the notification to hold the elections based on the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of their "coalition partner", the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)