Left Menu

Former Brazil minister arrested in connection with Jan 8 riots

Brazil's former minister for Justice, Anderson Torres, was arrested on Saturday after he returned from the United States (US), The NHK World reported.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:52 IST
Former Brazil minister arrested in connection with Jan 8 riots
A visual of the riots on January 8. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's former minister for Justice, Anderson Torres, was arrested on Saturday after he returned from the United States (US), The NHK World reported. Torres is suspected of intentionally failing to stop the capital attack even when he had the knowledge, the report said, adding that he left the country before the riots broke out.

The report further states that Torres, a close ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro, had been defeated by the current President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva in October last year. He had been in charge of Brasilia's public security when the Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace were attacked during the riots of January 8. More than 1300 Bolsonaro supporters have been arrested for orchestrating the protest in Brasilia. The NHK World report quoted local police sources as saying that they found a draft decree in Torres' home overturning the results of October's presidential election.

The prosecutors are expected to question Torres in connection to Bolsonaro's involvement in the riots, the NHK World reported, adding that he tweeted that he had always acted ethically and legally and believed that truth shall prevail. Earlier, Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Brazilian Supreme Court approved an investigation to determine whether Bolsonaro sparked the unrest in the nation's capital on January 8.

The grant of permission for the probe was given on the request from the prosecutor general's office, which referenced a video Bolsonaro uploaded on Facebook two days after the disturbance. In the video, Bolsonaro claimed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority, and now his supporters chant the same as they do not support Lula's narrow victory.

Currently, Brazilian authorities are investigating who gave Bolsonaro's 'extremist' followers permission to invade the Supreme Court, Congress, and the presidential residence in an effort to void the results of the election in October. During the riots, supporters of the former Brazil president broke into the country's Congressional building, Supreme Court and the Presidential palace. The breaches came about a week after the inauguration of President da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off on October 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023