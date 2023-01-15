PML(N) chief Nawaz Sharif directs party to prepare for Punjab provincial polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed party leaders to start preparing for provincial elections in Punjab with full force, the Express Tribune reported, adding the decision was conveyed by the former PM. Sharif's decision follows the dissolution of Punjab's provincial assemblies, the report stated further, adding that the chief minister of Punjab Province, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, gained a majority in the assembly and formally advised the governor to dissolve the House.

The Tribune further reported Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that Nawaz has taken a 'big decision' in directing the party to get ready for the elections in Punjab. Addressing the meeting virtually, the PML-N supremo directed his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to set up a parliamentary board committee to oversee the party's preparations for the polls.

The Express Tribune report quoted the former Pakistan PM as saying in the report, "Move ahead with full passion, confidence, preparation and strength", adding that all resources should be mobilised and efforts made to ensure the party's win in the provincial polls. According to the report, the Punjab Assembly has been dissolved already while the Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) province is on the verge of being dissolved.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former PM Imran Khan, were in majority in both assemblies. Earlier, the PTI chairman had announced the dissolution of both the assemblies. (ANI)

