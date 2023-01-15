Left Menu

Pakistan: Police lathi-charge crowd which stormed truck with subsidised wheat flour

The police on Saturday lathi-charged a crowd, which stormed a truck loaded with subsidised wheat flour bags and pelted its driver and policemen with stones, reported Dawn newspaper.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:36 IST
Pakistan: Police lathi-charge crowd which stormed truck with subsidised wheat flour
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The police on Saturday lathi-charged a crowd, which stormed a truck loaded with subsidised wheat flour bags and pelted its driver and policemen with stones, reported Dawn newspaper. This happened after people who had lined up to purchase flour bags raised slogans against the Pakistan government and broke the queue.

After stones were pelted at the truck driver and policemen, they retaliated and started charging the people. The truck driver managed to rush the truck to the assistant commissioner's office in Oghi. The deputy commissioner later changed the distribution schedule of the subsidised flour and dispatched the consignment to Shergar and its adjoining localities, according to Dawn newspaper.

The locals demanded the government to enhance the weekly flour quota for the people of Oghi. "The district food department supplies only 670 wheat flour bags of 20kg to people in Oghi and its suburbs, which needs to be doubled to meet the local requirements," a consumer demanded as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

Amid the deepening food crisis in Pakistan, people were seen chasing a wheat truck on their bikes, risking their lives to get a bag of wheat. Sharing the video, Professor Sajjad Raja, chairman of National Equality Party JKGBL, wrote that "this is not a motorcycle rally, but people in Pakistan are chasing a truck loaded with flour, in the hope that they will buy just one packet of flour. Do we have any future in Pakistan? This video is just a glimpse of what is happening in Pakistan".

In a video shared on social media, some people riding a motorcycle are seen chasing a truck carrying sacks of flour, and people can be seen chasing the vehicle to buy the lot. One of the chasers coming closer to the wheat truck shows the note and asks for a packet of flour. He also advised residents in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to open their eyes. People in PoK have been at the receiving end of discrimination for over seven decades and the situation continues to remain so even today.

"This isn't a motorcycle rally, people in #Pakistan are desperately chasing a truck carrying wheat flour, hoping to buy just 1 bag. Ppl of #JammuAndKashmir should open their eyes. Lucky not to be #Pakistani & still free to take decisions about our future. Do we have any future with Pakistan?" he tweeted. Pakistan is facing its worst-ever flour crisis with parts of the country reporting a shortage of wheat and stampedes reported from several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces.

Tens of thousands spend hours daily to get the subsidized bags of flour that are already short in supply in the market, according to a report in The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023