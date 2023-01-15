India, China border situation is quite stable, says China

India, China border situation is overall stable and the two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communications on boundary-related issues, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has said. The spokesperson was reacting to comments made by the US State Department on the India, China boundary issue.

China's embassy in India released a statement where envoy Wang Xiaojian said that both countries have maintained constructive communication on border issues through diplomatic and military channels. "The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control," the statement reads.

This statement came after the US State Department of Defence said that China "continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC." Refuting the allegations made by US State Department, the spokesperson, in the statement said, "The US State Department official made allegations against China regarding the China-India border issue without any factual basis. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to such acts that a third country points fingers at the bilateral issue between the other two countries out of geopolitical consideration."

"The boundary question is a matter between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability of resolving the question through dialogue and consultation. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," it added, according to the statement. Earlier, in December, the US Department of Defence said that it continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in an on-Camera Press Briefing on December 13 (local time) said that China is growingly asserting itself and being proactive in areas directed toward US allies and partners in Indo-Pacific. Asked about the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said, "The DoD continues to closely watch developments along the line of actual control at the India-China border," he added.

"We have seen the PRC continue to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC. But I would defer you to India in terms of their views. It does reflect though, and it's important to point out, the growing trend by the PRC to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies and our partners in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon spokesperson said. "...We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners. And we fully support India's ongoing efforts to de-escalate this situation, Ryder said.

Earlier, The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also in his press briefing on December 13 (local time) stated that the Price stated that the US is glad to hear both sides have quickly disengaged after the clashes in Tawang."...we're continuing to monitor very closely and to engage with our Indian partners," Price said. "... we do strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions, military or civilian, across the border at the established Line of Actual Control," he said adding, "We encourage India and China to utilize existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)