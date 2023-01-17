London Metropolitan Police officer pleads guilty to 24 rape charges

A serving officer of the London Metropolitan Police (Met) has admitted to dozens of rape and sexual offences after assaulting 12 women, UK media reported on Monday. David Carrick, a 48-year-old officer, pleaded guilty on 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape, for crimes committed over an 18-year period, the Sky News broadcaster said.

Carrick joined the Met in 2001. He initially worked as a response officer in Merton and Barnet. In 2009 he transferred to what is now the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command where he remained until his arrest and suspension in October 2021. In a statement, London police condemned the appalling criminal actions of a serving officer after he pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and other serious sexual offences.

David Carrick appeared at Southwark Crown Court on January 16 and entered guilty pleas to false imprisonment, indecent assault and four counts of rape. At a previous hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, December 13 he pleaded guilty to 43 offences including 20 counts of rape, and further counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and sexual assault.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a hearing to take place at Southwark Crown Court beginning on Monday, February 6. The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism, Barbara Gray, apologized to Carrick's victims for failing to remove him from the force.

"We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization," the official was quoted as saying by Sky News. Downing Street said Carrick's crimes were "appalling" and urged the police to root out criminal officers "to restore the public's trust, which has been shattered," the broadcaster said. (ANI)

