Five adults, infant killed in shooting in US state of California

The shooting took place early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:39 IST
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux talking to media on Monday. (Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office Facebook page). Image Credit: ANI
Six people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Goshen in the US state of California, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said on Monday. The shooting took place early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.

"At this point, there are six total victims," Boudreaux told reporters, a video of which was posted on Tulare County Sheriff's Office's (TCSO) Facebook page. Among those killed was a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, he added. Investigators believe that the attack was not a random act of violence and that there is a gang connection to the incident, the Sheriff added .

According to TCSO's Facebook post, detectives believe there are at least two suspects and this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved, as well as potential drug investigations. A week ago, TCSO Detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims' home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

