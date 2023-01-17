Left Menu

UN chief calls for probe into killing of former Afghan MP Nabizada

Guterres extended his condolences to the victims' families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. "The Secretary-General calls for a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," Tremblay added.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:41 IST
UN chief calls for probe into killing of former Afghan MP Nabizada
Mursal Nabizada, former Afghan Member of Parliament (Source: Twitter/@syed2000). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a probe into the killing of former Afghan parliamentarian Mursal Nabizada, who was shot dead in Kabul on Sunday. "I can tell you that the Secretary-General is shocked by the killings of Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the Afghan parliament, and a member of her security detail. This happened in Kabul yesterday," UN chief's Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said during Monday's regular briefing for correspondents in New York.

Guterres extended his condolences to the victims' families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. "The Secretary-General calls for a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," Tremblay added. On Sunday, former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her security guards were killed in Kabul, Khaama Press reported. Kabul Security Department Spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that Nabizada, a former representative of Laghman province was killed by unknown gunmen in Kabul's 12th district.

According to Zadar, unknown gunmen entered Mursal Nabizada's house in the "Ahmadsha Baba Mena" locality in the capital city. The gunmen shot dead two people, Khaama Press reported. Zadran said that those responsible had not been identified yet and the reason behind the killing remains unclear. During the attack, Nabizada's brother was also wounded. His family is, however, yet to comment on the incident.

The Taliban representative said that further probe is underway into the killing of Nabizada. Nabizada, 32, was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, it imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

They dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school. The radical Islamic outfit also imposed a ban on women from working in non-government organisations (NGOs). Several rights groups say Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023