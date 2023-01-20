Quake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Dushanbe in Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred 171km NE of Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 10km, was felt at 09:16:06 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2023, 09:16:06 IST, Lat: 39.05 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 171km ENE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

