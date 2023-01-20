Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Dushanbe in Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred 171km NE of Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:09 IST
Quake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Dushanbe in Tajikistan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred 171km NE of Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 10km, was felt at 09:16:06 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2023, 09:16:06 IST, Lat: 39.05 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 171km ENE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023