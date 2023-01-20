Left Menu

Ask any question on #G20 Pe Charcha: India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Chief Coordinator G20 India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has launched an initiative on Twitter named G20 Pe Charcha where every citizen has the freedom to ask him any question regarding G20 on 20th of every month.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:55 IST
Ask any question on #G20 Pe Charcha: India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla
G20's India Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make every Indian a "stakeholder," India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla has launched an initiative on Twitter with hashtag #G20 Pe Charcha where people can ask him "any question" regarding the global event on the 20th of every month. "50 days of India's #G20Presidency 8 meetings in 6 cities. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's vision is to make each & every citizen a stakeholder in #G20India. Use hashtag #G20PeCharcha and ask #G20 Chief Coordinator @harshvshringla anything about G20 on the 20th of every month!," Shringla announced on Twitter.

In its G20 presidency, India the fifth largest economy has an unprecedented chance to check its clout and credibility in tackling the fragmented global order. In addition to this with its Vaccine Maitri global outreach and as the world's fastest-growing major economy, India has cemented its place on the world stage. The Presidency falls during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which is an emotionally significant initiative of the Modi Government to celebrate 75 years of independence, with a powerful programme of sharing 5000 years of the history of India's people, culture and achievements.

India is holding events across the length and breadth of the country to showcase the wondrous diversity and modernisation of India. No G-20 member has ever welcomed the presidency like India did when she illuminated hundreds of sites, including UNESCO world heritage sites, across the country on December 1.

Numerous other locations were also decorated with the G-20 logo representing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or, 'the world is one family.' With the motto, "One Earth, One family, One future", India is prepared to bring the world together as she hosts around two hundred G-20-related events, including the marquee summit in September next year, under her year-long presidency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023