6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Argentina

39 am on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 07:59 IST
6.5 magnitude quake rocks Argentina. (Photo Credit - Twitter/NCS). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba," tweeted NCS.

The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey. At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

