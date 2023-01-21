Left Menu

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi reaches Bolivia on final leg of 4-nation trip

During her visit, the minister will call on President Luis Arce Catacora and hold meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Hydrocarbons and Energies and other dignitaries and review cooperation between the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 11:03 IST
Meenakshi Lekh on her visit to Bolivia (Image credit: Twitter/ @M_Lekhi). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday arrived in the Bolivian Capital La Paz in the final leg of her four-nation trip. This will be her first visit to Bolivia, the external affairs minister had announced earlier.

"Arrived in La Paz, the World's highest capital on my first bilateral visit to Bolivia. Looking forward to interacting with Foreign Minister & other dignitaries to review cooperation. Will join activities to strengthen ties between India and Bolivia," minister Lekhi posted on her official Twitter account. During her visit, the minister will call on President Luis Arce Catacora and hold meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Hydrocarbons and Energies and other dignitaries and review cooperation between the two countries.

Lekhi began her eight-day official trip by visiting Cuba on January 13-14. During her Cuba visit she met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and discussed matters of bilateral importance and political and economic cooperation. The MoS highlighted the willingness of both countries to continue strengthening bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations on January 12. Lekhi later travelled to Guatemala from January 15-17 where she called on the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammatte, and the Vice President. She also held detailed discussions with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Economy, Public Health and Social Assistance, and Energy and Mines on a range of topics. She interacted with the Indian community living there and appreciated their contribution in strengthening India-Guatemala relations.

During her visit to San Salvador, from January 17-19, minister Lekhi called on President Nayib Bukele and had meetings with other ministers After the meeting, Lekhi had tweeted, "Delighted to call on Hon'ble President of El Salvador Mr. Nayib Bukele @nayibbukele and discuss with him full range of cooperation between our two friendly countries. Sincere thanks to him for sparing time despite extremely busy schedule.

The MoS also addressed and interact with the Indian diaspora and participated in yoga events, besides participating in Indian film festivals in these countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

