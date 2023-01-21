Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight diverted to Uzbekistan due to security threat
An Azur Air charter flight, bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat on Saturday.
An Azur Air charter flight bound for Goa was diverted to Uzbekistan after it received a security threat on Saturday. Russia's charter plane of Azur Air, offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members, airport sources confirmed to ANI.
According to airport sources, the flight took off from Perm international airport, located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm, Russia. Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
