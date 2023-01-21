Left Menu

Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo passes away, Jaishankar condoles demise

Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo passed away on Friday, the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba said in a tweet, calling him a great diplomat and a loyal friend.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 14:04 IST
Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Gabon

Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo passed away on Friday, the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba said in a tweet, calling him a great diplomat and a loyal friend. He called the minister's demise a huge loss for Gabon.

In a tweet, the Gabonese President wrote, "Our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michael Moussa Adamo, left today. He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count. This is a huge loss for #Gabon #RIP." Adamo, 62, reportedly died of a heart attack during a cabinet meeting on Friday. His demise was condoled by India as well as the Maldives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday tweeted on social media and expressed his grief over the untimely death of Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo, whom he called a 'Friend of India'. "Shocked to hear about the demise of Foreign Minister of Gabon and friend of India, Michael Moussa Adamo. Condolences to his family and the Government of Gabon for this untimely loss," Jaishankar tweeted.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid also said that he will miss his friendship and wise advice as he expressed his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Taking to Twitter, the Maldivian FM wrote, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear of the untimely demise of my dear friend Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of #Gabon. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. And to the Government of Gabon on this loss. I will miss his friendship and wise advice."

Notably, Moussa Adamo was born in the northeastern town of Makokou in 1961, and began his career as a national television broadcaster. He finally became chief of staff to Bongo as defence minister in 2000, according to Al Jazeera. Moussa Adamo served as Bongo's special adviser after the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, in 2009. (ANI)

