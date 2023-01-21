Left Menu

Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan

Taking to Twitter, the Russian embassy said, "According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of an alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is being inspected, the airline is preparing accommodations for the passengers in hotels."

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 17:06 IST
Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan with 232 passengers following a security threat, the Russian embassy in India said. Taking to Twitter, the Russian embassy said, "According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of an alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is being inspected, the airline is preparing accommodations for the passengers in hotels."

The Consulate added that they were closely following the situation around the Azur Air flight AZV2463 en route from Perm to Goa. Earlier, airport sources confirmed that Russia's charter plane of Azur Air, offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members.

According to airport sources, the flight took off from Perm international airport, located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm, Russia. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023