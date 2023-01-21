Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan

A Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan with 232 passengers following a security threat, the Russian embassy in India said. Taking to Twitter, the Russian embassy said, "According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of an alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is being inspected, the airline is preparing accommodations for the passengers in hotels."

The Consulate added that they were closely following the situation around the Azur Air flight AZV2463 en route from Perm to Goa. Earlier, airport sources confirmed that Russia's charter plane of Azur Air, offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America, had a total of 238 passengers on board, including 2 infants and 7 crew members.

According to airport sources, the flight took off from Perm international airport, located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm, Russia. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

