Left Menu

Fighter jets escort Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat

Two Greek F-16s escorted a Ryanair plane from Katowice in Poland as a precaution after a bomb threat was reported on the flight.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:46 IST
Fighter jets escort Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat
Ryanair plane lands at Athens airport after bomb threat. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens landed safely on Sunday in the Greek capital Athens, after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, reported euronews. Fighter jets scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat was reported.

Two Greek F-16s escorted a Ryanair plane from Katowice in Poland as a precaution after a bomb threat was reported on the flight, according to the Greek Defence Ministry. Hungarian warplanes had earlier escorted the plane, the source added.

The aircraft, with more than 190 people on board, landed safely at 5:40 pm local time in Athens International Airport, reported euronews. Firefighters and police surrounded the aircraft soon after it landed at a remote part of the airport, and it was inspected by the bomb squad, the Greek news agency ANA said.

Passengers were taken off the plane and were searched, along with their luggage and the aircraft itself, reported euronews. "All people are well and safe," Elena Dimopoulou, the airport spokesperson, said.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 aircraft had earlier alerted authorities over a possible explosive device on board, reported DW News. "Crew onboard flight FR6385 travelling from Katowice to Athens were notified of a potential security threat onboard and in line with safety procedures, continued to Athens where it landed safely before being met by the Greek authorities," Ryanair said in a statement.

The origin of the bomb threat has not yet been specified. The warning is said to have been made soon after the plane departed from Poland, reported euronews. When it landed in Athens, authorities directed the plane to an isolated airport area.

Special police units checked the plane and the luggage but "did not find anything suspicious," an official said, reported DW News. "The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don't know where the information originally came from," Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023