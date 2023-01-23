Left Menu

Major electricity breakdown across major cities in Pakistan

"There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," said Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric in a Twitter post.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 09:39 IST
Major electricity breakdown across major cities in Pakistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A major power breakdown hit Pakistan leaving major cities without electricity due to a fault in transmission lines. "There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted," said Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric in a Twitter post.

Confirming the development, Pakistan's Geo News reported that several areas in Karachi and Lahore were without electricity. "#BREAKING: Countrywide power break down since 7:30am in #Pakistan," Pakistan journalist Asad Ali Toor tweeted.

The two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped, according to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO). The company added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are without power, Geo News reported. Pakistan this month announced a new energy conservation plan as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges including the country's foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarmingly low levels.

Earlier in October last year, Pakistan experienced a major power breakdown that deprived large swathes of the country, including provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore, of electricity, for more than 12 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023