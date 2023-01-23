Meenakshi Lekhi meets Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Minister, discuss bilateral relations

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi (MOS) met Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta during her visit to the country and held comprehensive discussions covering the entire gamut of relations in bilateral, regional and multilateral spheres, Ministry Of External Affairs said in a statement. During the meeting, discussions focused on several areas of importance including long-term partnerships in the lithium and battery sector, cooperation in metals and minerals, health, and pharmaceuticals.

She also interacted with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Erwin Freddy Mamani Machaca and Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration Benjamin Juan Carlos Blanco Ferri. The discussions on the bilateral front focused on all areas of importance including long term partnership in lithium and battery sector, cooperation in metals and minerals, health & pharmaceuticals, traditional systems of medicine, Space, development cooperation & capacity building, promotion of trade and business, energy, infrastructure development in railways, cultural and people to people exchanges and ease of business travel, it added.

It was agreed to take action on various matters to further enhance bilateral engagement and achieve desired results. MOS invited Bolivian nationals to make use of capacity building support extended by India through ITEC, ICCR, SSIFS and other Specialised Centres of Excellence, according to a press statement by the Ministry Of External Affairs. Both sides discussed regional issues and opportunities for cooperation. Views were exchanged on global issues and developments of mutual interest, including reformed multilateralism, climate change, etc.

As part of promotion of cultural understanding and appreciation, MOS, together with Vice Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani, visited Lake Titicaca for its civilisational, cultural and historical significance. In the past, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated on the shores of this sacred lake. MOS also visited the Tiwanaku Archaeological Complex and Museum and interacted with the authorities. The lighting of the complex was undertaken with the support of the Government of India as part of our Development Cooperation with Bolivia. The visit of MOS to Bolivia is the symbol of significance that India gives to its relations with the Andean country and reaffirms its commitment to further deepen engagement. Due to this, the trade between India and Bolivia is growing. India currently is among the top four global trading partners of Bolivia. And as a result of this visit by the MOS, it is expected that bilateral ties between both countries strengthen and we realise the potential of this partnership between both countries.

Meenakashi Lekhi concluded her latest four-nation official visit to the Latin America and Caribbean region with a bilateral visit to Bolivia on January 20. This was her first visit to the country and came nearly four years after a State Visit by the President of India to Bolivia in March 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)