Left Menu

US: 2 students killed in 'targeted shooting' in school in Des Moines

Two students were killed in a targeted shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa charter school on Monday afternoon, according to US-based news publication The Hill.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:19 IST
US: 2 students killed in 'targeted shooting' in school in Des Moines
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two students were killed in a targeted shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa charter school on Monday afternoon, according to US-based news publication The Hill. According to The Hill, the two victims, who were identified as students were taken to the hospital for treatment in a very 'critical' condition where they succumbed to injuries.

Several 911 callers reported a shooting, and soon before 1 p.m. (local time), police were dispatched to the Starts Right Here school. When officers got on the site, they discovered three victims of gunshot wounds, according to The Hill. The third person who was injured in the shooting was an adult school employee who underwent surgery. However, as of now the names of the shooting victims have not been released by the authorities who are investigating the case.

The Hill reported that straight after the shooting, three people were taken into custody about two miles away from the scene. Two suspects remained in the car and were apprehended. A police K9 team helped to rapidly apprehend a third person who fled the vehicle. The suspects' names have not been made public by police. Starts Right Here, a charter school where the shooting incident took place was established primarily to aid at-risk adolescents who required specialised outreach. Rapper Will Keeps, a community activist whose real name is Will Holmes, founded it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023