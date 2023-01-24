US: 2 students killed in 'targeted shooting' in school in Des Moines

Two students were killed in a targeted shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa charter school on Monday afternoon, according to US-based news publication The Hill. According to The Hill, the two victims, who were identified as students were taken to the hospital for treatment in a very 'critical' condition where they succumbed to injuries.

Several 911 callers reported a shooting, and soon before 1 p.m. (local time), police were dispatched to the Starts Right Here school. When officers got on the site, they discovered three victims of gunshot wounds, according to The Hill. The third person who was injured in the shooting was an adult school employee who underwent surgery. However, as of now the names of the shooting victims have not been released by the authorities who are investigating the case.

The Hill reported that straight after the shooting, three people were taken into custody about two miles away from the scene. Two suspects remained in the car and were apprehended. A police K9 team helped to rapidly apprehend a third person who fled the vehicle. The suspects' names have not been made public by police. Starts Right Here, a charter school where the shooting incident took place was established primarily to aid at-risk adolescents who required specialised outreach. Rapper Will Keeps, a community activist whose real name is Will Holmes, founded it. (ANI)

