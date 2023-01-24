California shootings: Biden calls Congress to "act quickly" over assault weapons ban

United States President Joe Biden called on Congress to "act quickly" over the "Assault Weapons Ban" as California witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, according to the statement released by the White House. Joe Biden and the first woman in the US, Jill Biden mourned for the victims who lost their lives in the two attacks in California.

According to the statement, Biden said, "Yesterday, Senator Feinstein, alongside Senators Murphy, Blumenthal, and others -- reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21. Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action." "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he added.

This statement came after California witnessed a mass shooting in the Half Moon Bay area. At least seven people were killed and one person critically injured after shootings were reported from two locations in the Half Moon Bay area in northern California of United States.

"Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack," Biden added in the statement. This shooting came within 48 hours of Southern California's Monterey Park's mass shooting.

Earlier on Saturday a gunman shot dead 11 people in a popular dance studio in Southern California's Monterey Park. Meanwhile, regarding the shootings in Half Mon Bay, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus addressing a media briefing said that deputies found one person dead and another injured at the first location, and soon after three more people were found dead at a separate site.

The Sheriff described the shooting as "horrific" and stated that the suspect who was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of a substation in Half Moon Bay was taken into custody and a semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle. "It's a tragedy that we hear about far too often but today has hit home here in San Mateo County," CNN quoted the Sheriff. Dave Pine in a statement released on the County of San Mateo website said, "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop."

The San Mateo Board of Supervisors President further said, "The State of California has among the strictest gun laws in the United States, which we have strengthened through local action here, but more must be done. The status quo cannot be tolerated." (ANI)

