Man who set himself on fire in front of Nepal Parliament dies

Identified as Prem Prasad Acharya, the businessman from Illam District had poured diesel on himself and set himself on fire as the country's newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's cavalcade was coming out of the parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:39 IST
Visuals from in front of Nepal Parliament where a man attempted self-immolation (Image Credit: CCTV Screensgrab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 37-year-old man who had set himself on fire in front of Nepal's Parliament a day ago has succumbed to his burn injuries, doctors from the hospital where he was being treated confirmed on Wednesday. Identified as Prem Prasad Acharya, the businessman from Illam District had poured diesel on himself and set himself on fire as the country's newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's cavalcade was coming out of the parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

"He succumbed to the burn-inflicted injuries. He had suffered 80 percent burns," Dr Kiran Nakarmi from the hospital confirmed to ANI over the phone. A video that has been circulating on social media in Nepal showed bystanders attempting to douse the blaze after the man set himself on fire. After the flames were put out the man was rushed to the Skin Burn Hospital in Kirtipur.

Prem Prasad Acharya had taken to his social media accounts to post about the financial and mental breakdown he had been facing for years. The lengthy post in which he spoke about his intention to end his life has been shared widely on social media. The businessman stated that conditions were always unfavorable for him which prompted him to take the extreme step. He also mentioned how he had made multiple attempts previously as well but failed. The government hasn't responded to the incident.

The government has not made any statement in connection with the incident. On social media, several users questioned Prime Minister's silence on the incident, which happened in front of him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

