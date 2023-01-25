Korean Cultural Centre India celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India, South Korea

Korean Cultural Centre India recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and India. The cultural event commemorating India's 74th Republic Day and Korea's New Year's Day, Seollal was celebrated on January 22. Hwang Il Yong, Director Korean Cultural Centre India, in the press release said that the event was planned with the intention of introducing Korean 'Seol' culture of sharing rice cakes with marginalised neighbours.

Furthermore, Korean 'Seol' cultural experience events, including bowing to the senior, the ambassador couple, experiencing rice cake soup, playing Yut, Korean traditional games and making folding screens program were held at the Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Centre.

Furthermore, Korean 'Seol' cultural experience events, including bowing to the senior, the ambassador couple, experiencing rice cake soup, playing Yut, Korean traditional games and making folding screens program were held at the Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Centre. Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar paid an official visit to South Korea and co-chaired the 5th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with his Korean counterpart Cho Hyundong.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in South Korea said, "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar met Rep Kim Tae-ho, Chairperson, Foreign Affairs & Unification Committee of RoK National Assembly @news_NA, and exchanged views to strengthen ties. They also discussed regional & global issues of mutual interest, including #IndoPacific & #G20." During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance the special strategic partnership by strengthening strategic communication through regular high-level engagements including the Foreign Minister-level Joint Commission Meeting, '2+2' dialogue involving the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry at Vice Minister/Secretary level, other ministerial and senior official dialogues, according to the official statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the MEA statement, India and South Korea also agreed to deepen cooperation in areas, including trade and investment, security and defence, science and technology, as well as, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides agreed to work to make global supply chains more resilient and robust. (ANI)

