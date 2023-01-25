Left Menu

Two Indian-origin men killed in two separate incidents in US

Two Indian-origin men were killed in two separate incidents of shooting in Chicago and Thoroughbred Lane of the United States.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two Indian-origin men were killed in two separate incidents in the United States within three days, according to the US local media. On Monday morning, an Indian-origin man from Telangana was one of the two persons who succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Chicago's hospital, according to abc7.

One of the two people, who was shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery on Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning. Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 am on Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

According to the abc7, Hyderabad and a 22-year-old man were near a parking lot about 6:55 pm Sunday in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. Meanwhile, in another incident, on Friday, another Indian-origin man from Gujarat named Pinalkumar Patel was shot and killed in his driveway on Thoroughbred Lane, American web portal AOL reported.

According to the officials, a group of masked gunmen assaulted Patel's family including his wife, Rupalben, and his daughter, Bhakti. They were also shot, as per Bibb County Sheriff's Office said was an assault by a group of masked gunmen. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 pm Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel, his wife and their child all with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home, according to AOL. Deputies were told that Patel began shouting at the assailants before they shot him and his family and rode away in a car that was waiting across the street.

Patel was shot multiple times. His wife and daughter were shot in their legs and as of Friday were said to be in stable condition. It was unclear in the report whether the masked group intended to rob the family, though the assailants were not said to have taken anything from the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked for help identifying a car seen on a surveillance camera across the street from the shooting, as per the report in AOL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

