Left Menu

Germany knife attack suspect arrested, 2 killed, 5 injured

The suspect behind the killing of two people in a knife attack on a train from Kiel to Hamburg in northern Germany, which also left five injured, was arrested, reported DW News.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:27 IST
Germany knife attack suspect arrested, 2 killed, 5 injured
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The suspect behind the killing of two people in a knife attack on a train from Kiel to Hamburg in northern Germany, which also left five injured, was arrested, reported DW News. Germany's Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the suburban train, travelling from Kiel to Hamburg, arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Interior Minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack confirmed the arrest, saying two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack which took place around 3 pm local time, reported German news agency dpa. Meanwhile, Waack and the Bundespolizei both said a suspect had been arrested, reported DW News.

Police said the attack took place as the train was approaching the Brokstedt station, a small community of around 2,000 people north of Hamburg and south of Kiel. A suspect was arrested when the train reached Brokstedt station. The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, the news agency said.

Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding that some services between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled. According to police, further details remained elusive even two hours after the attack.

Bundespolizei said neither the suspect's motives nor the reason for his actions is clear as yet, reported DW News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023