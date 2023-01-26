Brunei's Sultan extends Republic Day wishes to PM Modi

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Thursday extended Republic Day gretings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he looked forward to further deepen the bilateral ties with India. "I am very pleased to send my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the Government and people of the Republic of India on your Republic Day," read a press release addressed to Prime Minister Modi from Brunei's Sultanh.

Brunei is a country located on the north coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia. The Sultan talked about the longstanding friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of India.

"I look forward to exploring more opportunities to further deepen our bilateral ties," said the release issued on the official website of Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "India is a long-standing partner of ASEAN, and I am pleased that we celebrated the 30th Anniversary of our Dialogue Relations last year. Throughout the years, our partnership has seen immense growth. Therefore, I look forward to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward achieving our shared goals for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Brunei's Sultan said in the release.

"With my kindest regards and very best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, as well as peace, progress and prosperity for the people of the Republic of India," the release further read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

"We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true." (ANI)

