Left Menu

China's growth rate in 2022's final quarter lowest since 2020: Report

China's economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the final quarter of 2022, down from 3.9 per cent in the third quarter. The GDP was 121 trillion yuan (USD18 trillion) from 114.37 trillion yuan in 2021.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 15:13 IST
China's growth rate in 2022's final quarter lowest since 2020: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's growth rate in 2022, barely managed to touch the three per cent mark, the lowest after the 2.2 per cent growth seen during COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The Singapore Post reported. China's economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the final quarter of 2022, down from 3.9 per cent in the third quarter. The GDP was 121 trillion yuan (USD18 trillion) from 114.37 trillion yuan in 2021.

According to The Singapore Post report, even the low growth rate is hailed in China where fears of an economic free fall gripped the people, the government and analysts after the Zero-COVID policy began to harm manufacturing, jobs and demand. China's trading community and industry are beginning to realize the situation that they are in. The National Burau of Statistics figures show that retail sales fell by 1.8 per cent last month compared with a year earlier. Another major worry for China is joblessness.

China's Vice-Premier, Liu He, recently admitted that China's economy is not what the communist government claims. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said the economy will quickly get back to normal. "We are confident that in 2023 China's growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement," he said, as quoted by The Singapore Post.

Liu addressed China's concerns about the aggressive interest rate increases by some countries, largely the US Federal Reserve, which raised rates by more than 400 basis points in the past 10 months. Despite tight capital controls and close monitoring of cross-border capital flows, the yuan plunged to a 10-year low of 7.25 against the US dollar in early November.

China's demographics and economic growth rate are raising the biggest questions among business people about whether to invest in China or not, reported The New York Times (NYT). A rapidly ageing population, slowing growth in productivity, high debt levels and rising social inequality will continue to weigh on the country's economy, it said.

China's economy is witnessing its worst downward trend with the economic growth rate plunging to a mere three per cent in 2022. China has been engaging foreign financial institutions, market analysts, major investment groups and think tanks to paint a rosy picture of the future of China's economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023