Left Menu

11 people killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine, US condemns

At least 11 people have died in the Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Services. The strike also left 11 people injured.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:53 IST
11 people killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine, US condemns
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 11 people have died in the Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Services. The strike also left 11 people injured. Most of the damage has been caused to the housing in the Kyiv region, the service's spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said in a statement adding that around 100 rescuers are involved in the recovery process after the attack.

The US State Department, in a regular briefing on Thursday, condemned the attack on Ukraine and extended sympathies to all those who were hurt. "As you all saw, Russia launched more missiles across Ukraine last night ...On behalf of US, I want to extend sympathies to all those who are hurt and condolences to the families of those who are killed across Ukraine," Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel said.

The attack came after US and Germany agreed to provide battle tanks to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. 35 buildings were damaged in the missile strikes and two fires broke out. The missiles caused damage in 11 regions throughout Ukraine, Khorunzhyi said, according to CNN.

"Most of the damages to the housing are in Kyiv region," he added. "We have connected 88 power generators in order to supply electricity to social facilities such as hospitals, etc."

Lat week, at least 30 people were killed in an apartment block in the city of Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missiles. Natalia Babachenko, the regional governor's adviser, said 30 people had been confirmed dead so far, and more than 30 were hospitalised, with 12 in critical condition. She further estimated that 30 to 40 people could still be trapped beneath the debris.

Citing the emergency workers who said they heard screams for help from beneath the rubble of the nine-storey apartment building in the east-central Ukrainian city, Al Jazeera reported that the workers used silence to direct their rescue efforts amid freezing temperatures. Since October, Moscow has been bombarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, causing widespread blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023