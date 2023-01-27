Left Menu

9 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in Jenin clash, several injured

Nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces on Thursday during clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin, CNN reported, referring to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:54 IST
9 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in Jenin clash, several injured
Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in Jenin. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces on Thursday during clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin, CNN reported, referring to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year.

Israeli military claimed there had been no injuries on their side, but they added that they were looking into "reports regarding more casualties during the exchange of fire." According to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Israeli forces first made it impossible for medical personnel to get to the Jenin camp, where four injured people were in serious condition.

It went on to say that Israeli forces also shot tear gas canisters at the Jenin Government Hospital, resulting in children suffering from inhalation injuries, according to CNN. However, the Israeli force refuted claims of innocent Palestinians being killed in the raid and added that they were operating in Jenin Thursday to catch a "terror squad belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization," saying in a statement that it killed three "terrorists," the American broadcaster CNN reported.

As bloodshed continues to remain a part of Palestine, the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to "intervene urgently to provide protection to the children, youth and women." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023