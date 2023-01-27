Anti-Indians using Twitter as a propaganda tool to harm country's image: Report

Left Menu

The report took the example of Twitter account @MuslimsinIndia7 which has more than 8000 followers on Twitter. The account is operated in the Arabic language.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Twitter is the biggest platform for sharing information but it is now being used as a propaganda tool by anti-Indians to harm the country's image, Indian non-profit fact-checking website Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC) revealed. DFRAC analysed the Twitter account @MuslimsinIndia7, created with the intention to harm India's international image.

@MuslimsinIndia7 in an old post dated July 11, 2022, tweeted that mosques in Kashmir were closed on Eid al-Adha and Muslims were not allowed to celebrate Eid. DFRAC, to verify the claims, searched Google for news related to Eid in Kashmir. There, they found reports from leading valley newspapers of Kashmir, The Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Observer, in which it was said that except the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, Eid al-Adha was celebrated at all Muslim places of worship across the valley. More than 45,000 people offered prayers at Hazratbal Dargah.

Therefore, according to DFRAC, @MuslimsinIndia7's claim of India keeping mosques closed on Eid al-Adha in Kashmir is Fake. Also on November 6, 2022, @MuslimsinIndia7 shared a video of a rally claiming that protests are continuing in the Valley of India over the change in Kashmir's identity and demographics.

DFRAC team to verify the claims, keyframed the video using InVID tool. A reverse search of the keyframes led them to reports by TwoCirclesNet. It was learned that the protest marches were taken out from Kupwara to Jammu by the members of the Gujjar Bakarwal community in Jammu and Kashmir against the Indian government's proposal to include hill people in the ST category, according to DFRAC.

DFRAC hence proved that @MuslimsinIndia7's claim that Gujjars and Bakarwals were protesting against the Indian government's attempt to change Kashmir's identity and demography was misleading. On October 5, 2022, @MuslimsinIndia7 posted a video on Twitter claiming that six Kashmiri youths were killed by the Indian Army. The bodies of some youths are visible at the beginning of the video. Later, a man is seen carrying the body of a young man in his lap.

DFRAC to verify the claim, keyframed the video using the InVID tool. Then on reverse searching the keyframes, they found a similar video on YouTube, in which it was reported that a civilian died in a misfiring incident in Pulwama. DFRAC's fact check, hence, confirms that @MuslimsinIndia7's claim that six Kashmiri youths were killed in Kashmir by the Indian Army in a barrage of bullets is fake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

