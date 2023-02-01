Securex West Africa and co-located events return to Lagos to reconnect the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors

Securex West Africa is set to return in May for its eleventh edition alongside the co-located Firexpo West Africa, Smart Cities West Africa, and Facilities Management West Africa events. The region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire, and facilities management sectors promise to engage, inspire and connect more than 3,000 audience members over three days from the 9th – 11th May 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

With over 150 brands expected to be present, many leading companies from across the industries are already confirmed to be exhibiting this year including both local and international suppliers such as ZKTeco Biometrics Limited, Centurion Systems West Africa, Nemtek, and Turnstar Systems for the Securex event, Crown Safemasters (FirePro) and Bristol Fire Engineering for the Firexpo event, Endeavour Africa and Unotelos Nigeria for the Smart Cities event and Provost Integrated Facilities Management for the Facilities Management event to name just a few.

The three-day conference program will also be taking place with industry leaders taking to the stage to open discussions on some of the most important issues affecting the sector in today’s world. Alongside the conference, specialized technical workshops will take place allowing attendees to take part in exhibitor product demonstrations and case studies. Visitors and exhibitors alike can also look forward to a host of invitational breakfast meetings which will be held to give the opportunity for more in-depth, high-level networking amongst engaged industry professionals.

This year’s event is also being sponsored by Halogen Group, Net Global Systems, and ZKTeco Nigeria and organizers are pleased to also have support from partners including ASIS Lagos Chapter, Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, and OSHAssociation among others.

Organizers are also delighted to announce the return of the Security in Complex Environments Group (SCEG) Pavilion, which brings with it a range of key, industry-leading companies that advise government and large-scale corporations on security matters. At last year’s event, Paul Gibson, Director, SCEG said “Securex has been an excellent experience, not only for me within SCEG, but all the companies within SCEG who have very much enjoyed the interaction with clients and potential clients, and indeed engaging with stakeholders”.

As well as the SCEG Pavilion the organizers are in late-stage conversations to bring on board pavilions from various countries and trade bodies that will bolster and diversify the exhibitor profile at Securex West Africa. With these steps being taken, over 20 countries are expected to be represented at shows for the first time.

The floorplan is quickly filling up but there are still stands available make sure to visit the website www.securexwestafrica.com and get in touch to be a part of the exhibition.

For more information contact:

Tsitsi Musumhi

E: tsitsi.musumhi@montgomerygroup.com

T. +44 (0) 207 886 3032

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)