Netherlands export of DUV lithography machines to China a danger to world peace: Report

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Netherlands must restrict its export of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines by the Dutch company ASML to China as the machines will enable Beijing to grow rapidly in high-tech sectors, US-based The Diplomat magazine reported. These sectors play a role in military expansion and growth in these sectors will further aggravate the threat China poses to its neighbours. The country will thus be able to further repress its own population and minorities such as Tibetans and Uyghurs.

According to The Diplomat, continued supply of semiconductor technology, DUV lithography machines to China will enable it to rapidly ramp up production of advanced chips, enabling the People's Liberation Army to greatly increase its number of missiles, fighter jets, and warships. This is a danger to world peace as China will seize the first opportunity at its hand to use force and annexe Taiwan.

China, at the moment, is in the process of incorporating today's chips into its most modern weapon systems, which will pose an increasing threat to peace and security in East Asia in the future. Continued supply of DUV machines to China will enable Chinese firms to play leapfrog and build such machines themselves within one or two years. Every new machine that ASML still sells to China helps Chinese companies to master this new technology more quickly (ASML makes continuous improvements to the machines), according to The Diplomat magazine.

According to The Diplomat, it is in ASML's own interest to change course quickly, to stop daydreaming about the Chinese market, and to focus much more on building an ecosystem for chip production in countries that do pursue mutual interests, observe the international rules of the game, and are committed to peace, security and human rights in the world. Inside Over recently reported that semiconductor chips have gained huge importance in the global economy. The United States, the leading chip manufacturer and China which is desperately trying to conquer the chip market, are trying to overtake each other although the US seems to have an advantage.

The semiconductor chip market which is currently 500 billion dollars (USD) is expected to double by 2030. So whoever controls or dominates the semiconductor market's supply chain will be a future superpower. The report further states that China wants to own the technology to make chips which is still a US domain. That is why the US is trying to control this technology flow to China, according to the report by Federico Giuliani for Inside Over. (ANI)

