Balochistan's economic crisis only tends to get worse with every passing day as the province in the past three months has not received its share of for rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in flood-ravaged regions, Dawn reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:49 IST
Balochistan faces severe financial crisis
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Balochistan's economic crisis only tends to get worse with every passing day as the province in the past three months has not received its share of for rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in flood-ravaged regions, the Dawn reported. According to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Piralizai, who have time and again drawn attention to the provincial crisis, Balochistan has not been receiving its share PKR 11 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Moreover, the province's spokesperson on Tuesday, Balochistan has been experiencing financial difficulties for the past three months as a result of not receiving its fair part of PKR 11 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. Even for flood relief, the province has not received any funding from Islamabad.

Thousands of people were left homeless by last year's floods in 28 of the province's 35 districts. A significant portion of the provincial government's budget, according to the spokeswoman, is used to maintain peace and order, the Dawn reported.

Apart from bearing the brunt of terror attacks and terror-related activities in the country, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in the throes of a crippling economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

