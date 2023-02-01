Balochistan faces severe financial crisis

Balochistan's economic crisis only tends to get worse with every passing day as the province in the past three months has not received its share of for rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure in flood-ravaged regions, the Dawn reported. According to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Piralizai, who have time and again drawn attention to the provincial crisis, Balochistan has not been receiving its share PKR 11 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Thousands of people were left homeless by last year's floods in 28 of the province's 35 districts. A significant portion of the provincial government's budget, according to the spokeswoman, is used to maintain peace and order, the Dawn reported.

Apart from bearing the brunt of terror attacks and terror-related activities in the country, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in the throes of a crippling economic crisis. (ANI)

