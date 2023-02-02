Left Menu

US: Fed approves quarter-point hike, indicating improved inflation outlook

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:00 IST
US: Fed approves quarter-point hike, indicating improved inflation outlook
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Image: Federal Reserve). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate hike on Wednesday (local time), indicating progress in Central Bank's fierce battle with inflation, CNN reported. This decision comes after months of increasing the rate with the intention to cool the economy and marks the return to a more traditional interest-rate policy.

The Fed is targeting the hikes to bring down inflation, despite recent signs of slowing, which is still running near its highest level since the early 1980s. In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that while there's still a long way to go in the fight against inflation, he believes the trend is moving in the right direction, according to CNN.

Still, Powell warned economy watchers that "the job is not fully done" and that the labor market remains too tight for his liking. it would be "very premature" to think "we really got this," he said, adding that unless the economic trajectory changes drastically, he doesn't expect to cut rates this year. Earlier, Michelle Bowman, federal reserve's member of the Board of Governors, said the institution will continue tightening monetary policy by raising key interest rates even though there has been a decline in consumer inflation.

"In recent months, we've seen a decline in some measures of inflation but we have a lot more work to do, so I expect the FOMC will continue raising interest rates to tighten monetary policy, as we stated after our December meeting," Bowman said earlier this week at the Florida Bankers Association Leadership Luncheon Events in Miami, Florida. "My views on the appropriate size of future rate increases and on the ultimate level of the federal funds rate will continue to be guided by the incoming data and its implications for the outlook for inflation and economic activity," he said.

The US Federal Reserve in its latest monetary policy meeting raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). The US central bank's policy rate is now in a target range of 4.25-4.50 per cent, the highest level in 15 years, and notably, it was near zero in the early part of 2022.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline. Further, Bowman said she will be looking for signs that inflation has peaked and consistent indications that it is on a downward path before determining the appropriate size of future rate hikes.

In December, consumer inflation in the US moderated to 6.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent the previous month but still is way above the 2 per cent target. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023