Left Menu

China' aggression against India, Taiwan 'unacceptable', Republican lawmakers urge Blinken to say

Several Republican lawmakers, on Wednesday, urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold China accountable for its human rights abuses and to tell Beijing that their provocative aggression against Taiwan and India is "unacceptable."

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:01 IST
China' aggression against India, Taiwan 'unacceptable', Republican lawmakers urge Blinken to say
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Several Republican lawmakers on Wednesday urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold China accountable for its human rights abuses and to tell Beijing that their provocative aggression against Taiwan and India is 'unacceptable'. Calling the Chinese Communist Party the "worst offender of human rights", Senator Marco Rubio with other colleagues in a letter for Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, said that both Biden and Trump administrations have determined that Beijing's actions against Uyghurs, and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) -- including its system of mass surveillance and internment, denial of individuals' rights to practice their religion peacefully, and use of forced labour, sexual violence, forced abortion, and forced sterilization of women -- constitute genocide and crimes against humanity, according to the letter available on Senator Marco Rubio's website.

The CCP continues denying basic human rights to other groups the regime deems a threat, such as Tibetans, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners. The letter further stated that the CCP has already stepped up its aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Recalling Biden Administration's National Security Strategy's terming PRC as the only competitor with the intent to reshape the international order, the letter read, "Indeed, General Secretary Xi Jinping stated in his 20th Party Congress report that the CCP has shown a fighting spirit and a firm determination to never yield to coercive power. As we have seen recently, General Secretary Xi has engaged in unacceptable and provocative behaviour in the Taiwan strait and along the Himalayan border with India." "Beyond the Indo-Pacific, the CCP has stood up 'police' offices and intelligence collection outposts in the United States, Japan, and throughout Europe to suppress dissidents and keep tabs on those who Beijing deems a threat. It is evident that General Secretary Xi is determined to use coercion and aggression against the US and our allies and partners to achieve his geopolitical goals. Deterring the CCP from achieving these goals, therefore, must be our top priority," it added.

Blinken and Yellen are travelling to China. Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has launched a charm offensive as the Biden administration struggles to formulate an adequate strategy to deal with Beijing, the letter read further.

Several Republican lawmakers urged Blinken and Yellen to use this visit to impress the aforementioned points upon the PRC counterparts, as well as convey that the "US will no longer tolerate such abuses against American citizens, American businesses, and American allies." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023