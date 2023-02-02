'Special announcement' : Indian-American Nikki Haley expected to announce Prez bid

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley is expected to announce her bid for the 2024 US election run as she sent out invitations for a 'special announcement'. Taking to Twitter, Haley wrote, "My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15th! And yes, it's definitely going to be a Great Day in South Carolina!"

She has sent out invitations for a "special announcement" on February 15 when she is expected to declare her 2024 US presidential run. Earlier, Fox News reported that Haley feels that she could be the 'new leader' to take the country in a new direction and that Joe Biden may not get a second term as US President.

The former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations said she plans to run for the presidency in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. "Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. Your first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, and foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, the economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," said Haley.

"So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we'll figure it out. I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now," she added. Haley, 51, then listed her accomplishments in her career, saying that as governor, she took on a state that was hurting and made it "the beast of the Southeast." Then, she said, as ambassador to the United Nations, she "took on the world when they tried to disrespect us."

Haley served as ambassador to the UN under President Donald Trump for the first two years of his presidency, from 2017 through 2018. If she launches a presidential bid, Haley will face her former boss in the GOP primary. Trump, the only president impeached twice, announced a third presidential campaign in November.Haley, who resigned from the Trump administration in October 2018, said she had done a great job as governor and ambassador. Haley, the second Indian-origin governor of Louisiana after fellow Republican Bobby Jindal, said it was time for new leadership in the Republican Party. During the interview, Haley also emphasized that President Biden, a Democrat, should not be given a second term. The next US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Before serving in the federal government, Haley was the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She had previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives. (ANI)

