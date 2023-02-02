Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in next few weeks: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks, ARY News reported. According to information, the PML-N Vice President stated that the party has begun public meetings and that Nawaz is also ready to return to Pakistan.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz lambasted the former PTI-led KP government and said that the counter-terrorism department of the province is still in a rental building for the last ten years. They have done little for their law enforcement institutions, and the Imran Khan government was unable to construct a forensic lab in KP. The PML-N senior vice president called the Peshawar incident a security breach and chastised PTI head Imran Khan for allowing terrorists in, according to ARY News.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz took a jibe at Imran Khan-led PTI and said that her party is not afraid of elections at all and that it would win seats by a majority when Punjab goes to the polls, Geo TV reported. She made the remarks in an address in Lahore to the party workers after she recently returned to Pakistan from London where she was residing since October 2022 to spend time with her father and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz also reiterated that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be among them soon, a topic that has sparked much speculation, according to Geo TV. Nawaz Sharif, 72, was allowed to leave for London in 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. He has since been in the UK, commanding the reigns of the party from there.

The PML-N supremo's return was on the cards ever since his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's Prime Minister in April 2022. The party insider said the PML-N supremo takes his own decision with the consultation of his close family members. (ANI)

