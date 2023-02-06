Left Menu

US: One person killed, four others injured in shooting in Falcon

Five victims were taken to hospitals with varying levels of injuries. One of the victims succumbed to the injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

One person has died and four others were injured in shooting in Falcon region of United States' Colorado on Sunday. The deputies arrived at the site of the incident and found numerous gunshot victims, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Five victims were taken to hospitals with varying levels of injuries. One of the victims succumbed to the injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead. El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives have started the investigation.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communication Center received numerous calls on Sunday at around 12:50 am (local time) about reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. "On February 5, 2023, at around 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired," the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

It further said, "The shots were heard in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive, a Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon, unincorporated El Paso County." The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Investigators believe that there are multiple suspects and the shooting might not be linked to a carjacking that took place in Potter drive on Saturday.

The sheriff's office had urged people to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows during the investigation. However, the order was lifted just before 4:30 am (local time), CBS News reported. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has asked residents of the area for any surveillance images around the time of the incident, as per the CBS News report. The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting El Paso County Sheriff's Office in the investigation and searching for suspects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

