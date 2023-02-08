India stands forever for humanity: Jaishankar on supporting Turkey despite differences

By Ashoke Raj Following the principle of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam', India under 'Operation Dost' sent medical assistance and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team which displays that New Delhi stands "forever for humanity" despite the differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

"Every day we see ups and down in geopolitical situations but India has stable relations with countries. As per our policy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' - India stands forever for humanity," EAM Jaishankar told ANI when asked regarding the support provided to Turkey despite differences. India has provided ample assistance to countries struck by natural disasters and dispatched four medical assistants to Turkey.

"In geopolitical situations, ups and downs happen every day, however, India's relations with the countries have been stable in difficult times," Jaishankar said A total of six planes were sent to Turkey and Syria with humanitarian aid and a field hospital.

"We have sent four planes with humanitarian aid and field hospitals to Turkey. The sixth plane is ready to move to Turkey with humanitarian aid," Jaishankar told ANI. "One plane has landed in Syria with humanitarian aid," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkey's envoy to India Firat Sunel hailed New Delhi's assistance in the form of search and rescue teams that landed in Turkey in 24 hours. While addressing the press conference, Sunel said, "India is among the countries that send teams for search and rescue operations. And as you all know very well, India is among these foreign search and rescue teams. Early yesterday, just a few later than the first earthquake, the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) held a coordination meeting upon the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Later, I also participated in the meeting with the Minister of External Affairs with NDRF members. And yesterday India sent a plane, a C-17 carrier to Turkey, carrying more than 50 search and rescue members, and experts, including research and rescue dogs and some equipment. This plane arrived early in the morning. And the rescue team in Turkey has already started the operation. Also early, this morning back in Turkey it is still in the air but we are also expecting to land before evening," he added. The search for survivors of the terrible earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday is still underway. Foreign aid from multiple countries has started arriving in the region.

Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from earthquake rubble before they succumb to cold weather in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. As the death toll climbed, despair and anger were growing over the pace of rescue efforts, reported Khaleej Times. Meanwhile, Jaishankar also spoke on security at the India-China border. Highlighting how the border Infrastructure holds the key to any nation's preparedness, he underscored how security at the borders including at the India-China border is closely linked with the infrastructure developed in the area.

"We have focused on the rapid development of infrastructure along Northern Borders with China for obvious strategic reasons. We have focused on rapidly developing border connectivity with our friendly neighbours to enhance trade, energy and other people-to-people exchanges." Jaishankar said. The key focus of the PM Modi government since coming to power in 2014 has been to ensure development-linked cooperation. "The facts are there for all to see. During the period 2008-14 the budget allocated for the China border projects stood at a mere Rs 3000-4000 cr which has taken a multi-fold jump to Rs14000 at present," Jaishankar told ANI during an interaction with reporters during the ongoing session of Parliament.

While China has transgressed at multiple locations and the standoff continues, infrastructure is being developed across both sides. (ANI)

