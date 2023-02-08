Left Menu

Pakistan: Unknown miscreants throw grenades at police official's house

A police statement said the grenades landed inside the house of police instructor Sahibzada on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:31 IST
Pakistan: Unknown miscreants throw grenades at police official's house
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Unknown miscreants in Pakistan's Bajaur district's Khar tehsil threw grenades at the house of a police official. No casualties were, however, reported, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported. A police statement said the grenades landed inside the house of police instructor Sahibzada on Monday night.

The statement, however, did not mention the number of grenades used in the attack, saying the police officer and his family members remained unhurt in the attack. The statement said the inmates came out of their rooms after hearing the explosion. According to the statement, the wall of the house was slightly damaged. The unidentified miscreants managed to flee from the scene, Dawn newspaper reported

District police officer Shaukat Ali alongwith a police team also visited the house of Sahibzada on Tuesday morning to show sympathy for the family. Ali said such acts were aimed at sowing dread and fear among the policemen, but they won't affect the police's resolve to go after the anti-peace elements with full force, according to Dawn newspaper.

Ali promised to continue the ongoing action against miscreants in the district. Recently, at least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area, Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials.

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta. Ahmed informed that police and emergency teams have arrived at the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

Police haven't issued any statement and the nature of the blast is not clear at the moment, the Dawn reported. Further, according to the report, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group claimed that security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023