Sindh has worst literacy rate in Pakistan: Report

According to a 2021 report, the number of out-of-school children in the province is as high as 44 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Sindh has one of the worst literary rates in the country, according to a report in The Express Tribune Newspaper.According to a 2021 report, the number of out-of-school children in the province is as high as 44 per cent. According to a study by Pak Alliance for Maths and Science, "The total population of five- to 16-year-old [children] in Sindh is 14,675,864 and 44 per cent of this population is reported to be out of school. This amounts to a total of 6,484,007 children unable to go to school in the province," said the study by Pak Alliance for Maths and Science.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his government had rolled out multiple incentives including free textbooks, stipends for girl students, rehabilitation of damaged school buildings, provision of furniture to the schools, and merit-based recruitment of teachers to bring out-of-school children back to the classroom. The Minister as quoted by the Express Tribune Newspaper, said: "Education is the backbone of socio-economic development of any country and no nation can survive without tangible development and advancements in this sector." (ANI)

