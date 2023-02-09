Left Menu

"You are over daily limit": Twitter down as users unable to tweet

Some users trying to post new tweets received a pop-up saying, "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets."

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Twitter users on Wednesday night briefly faced various issues on the microblogging site, including the inability to tweet, send direct messages or follow new accounts on the platform. Some users trying to post new tweets received a pop-up saying, "you are over the daily limit for sending tweets." Other Twitter users received a pop-up which read, "We're sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet," CNN reported. The Twitter users who were trying to follow other accounts on the microblogging site received a message saying, "Limit reached. You are unable to follow more people at this time." Twitter users were unable to send direct messages as well.

Some users revealed that they could only share tweets by using Twitter's tweet scheduling function. Outage tracker DownDetector revealed that more than 9,000 Twitter issued reports as of 5 am on Thursday, as per the CNN report. Reports started to witness a decline within half an hour as some of the users were able to tweet again. Twitter has faced a range of technical glitches since Elon Musk took over as CEO of the platform and laid off more than half its staff in 2022, CNN reported. Users have previously reported issues regarding app's two-factor authentication tool, seeing replies listed above a tweet and seeing old tweets appear repeatedly in their feed or mentions. (ANI)

