4 dead in 5.1 magnitude Indonesia quake

"The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres," the US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:01 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

At least four people were killed after the 5.1 magnitude quake shook the capital of Papua province in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reported. "The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres," the US Geological Survey said.

Talking about the incident, Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a press release that a cafe collapsed and fell into the sea, resulting in the death of four persons. The four victims had been to a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse, said Asep said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.

Unverified footage on social media showed a harbourside building had collapsed into the sea and light damage to a mall and hospital in the city. Residents in Jayapura said people scrambled for safety, running from houses and shops when the quake struck, according to the Jakarta Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

