In Pak, flour is costly but death is cheap: Jamaat e Islami Chief Sirajul Haq

Recalling the Peshawar Army School tragedy, Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq Chief said that the recent Peshawar Mosque blast is the biggest attack after the 2014 incident.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan, flour is costly but death is cheap, Jamaat e Islami Chief Sirajul Haq has said while referring to the Peshawar Mosque blast, Pakistani vernacular media Intekhab Daily reported. Recalling the Peshawar Army School tragedy, Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq Chief said that the recent Peshawar Mosque blast is the biggest attack after the 2014 incident.

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during 'Zohr' prayers, resulting in a portion of the roof caving in on devotees offering prayers at the time. The death toll from the blast rose to 100 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque concluded last Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The count of the injured from the deadly suicide blast reached at least 221 "If you can't maintain peace in the country then leave the government. The country is burning, and people are dying but the government is unconcerned. The country is being destroyed by a well-planned conspiracy but the politicians are worried about the election," Jamaat e Islami Chief said.

Addressing the Aman March in Peshawar, he said that some powers want to divide this country in the name of language, community, and religion but the government and establishment are silent on this issue. He further stated that Zardari, Maulana Fazal Ur Rahman, Mariam Nawaz, and Imran Khan, no one visited Peshawar. The gang of selfish people is busy playing "election election." So many people died and were injured but nobody was concerned about them, according to vernacular media.

On December 16, 2014, six terrorists affiliated with TTP attacked the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar. 147 people, including 132 children, were killed in the attack. The TTP created havoc in Pakistan with several attacks between 2007-2014. The TTP members had fled to Afghanistan after Islamabad launched widescale operations against the group following the Peshawar attack. But recent Pakistan media has published reports that suggest the resurgence of the outlawed group.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the massacre, yet specifically established military courts failed to prosecute relevant TTP leaders. Authorities held a TTP spokesman in a safe house before allowing him to leave Pakistan for Turkey, Amsterdam-based think tank EFSAS reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

