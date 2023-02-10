Left Menu

Paramilitary's field hospital treats rescued 106 people in Turkey

In a video shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the rescued patients were seen being treated at the field hospital in Turkey's Iskenderun.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:40 IST
Paramilitary's field hospital treats rescued 106 people in Turkey
Visuald from the Para military hpospital (snippet taken from the MEA's video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Indian Army had set up a field hospital in the quake-hit Turkey's Iskenderun where 106 rescued people are being treated. In a video shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the rescued patients were seen being treated at the field hospital in Turkey's Iskenderun.

The Indian Army's field hospital set up in Turkey's Hatay to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected people started functioning on Thursday. "The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

An Additional Directorate General of Public Information team will work 24x7 to provide relief to the affected people, according to Jaishankar. The army field hospital has been set up under India's 'Operation Dost' to provide assistance to Turkey's earthquake-hit people.

Jaishankar, sharing photos of the facility on Twitter on Wednesday, posted: "This field hospital in Hatay, Turkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical & critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies." Earlier, India's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) on Thursday tweeted an image of a female Indian Army officer hugging a Turkish woman in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey.

The tweet read: "#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Turkiye." Jaishankar on Thursday said the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey.

The sixth flight carried more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country. Meanwhile, according to CNN, the death toll from the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week has surpassed 21,000.

At least 18,342 people have died in Turkey, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023