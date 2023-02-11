Missing Indian national in earthquake-hit Turkey found dead under debris in Malatya

An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey. The Indian Embassy in Turkey has been making arrangements for the early transportation of his mortal remains to his family. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Indian Embassy in Turkey stated, "We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."

In another tweet, the Indian Embassy in Turkey stated, "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family." Earlier on February 8, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma had said that ten Indians were struck in remote parts of Turkey after the country was hit by two "biggest natural disaster" earthquakes, but they are safe while one citizen is missing. He made the remarks during the special briefing on 'Operation Dost.'

"There are 10 individuals who are stuck in some remote parts of the affected area but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing, who was on a business visit to Turkey's Malatya. And he has not been traced for the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru," Verma said during the special briefing on 'Operation Dost.' The death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it struck. (ANI)

