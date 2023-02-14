Left Menu

PM Modi, Biden hold telephonic conversation, welcome Air India-Boeing landmark deal

PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:20 IST
PM Modi, Biden hold telephonic conversation, welcome Air India-Boeing landmark deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "had a warm and productive" phone call with US President Joe Biden in which the two leaders welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation". The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains.

They expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains and defence co-production. "They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a PMO release said.

PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India. "The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems," the release said.

They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries which have been mutually beneficial. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact during India's ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.

Biden earlier announced the agreement between Boeing and Air India. In a statement released by the White House, Biden said the announcement reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership.

"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," he said. "This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he added. (ANI)

